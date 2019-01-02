Elizabeth Hurley kicks off 2019 with stunning bikini photo: ‘Best picture of the year so far!’

Elizabeth Hurley is kicking off 2019 with a stunning bikini photo.

On Monday, the 53-year-old model, actress and swimsuit designer took in the new year by sharing an Instagram photo of herself posing in a low-cut, high-slit plum-colored sequin dress during a trip to India.

However, it wasn’t long before she ditched the dazzling duds for a more comfortable bikini.

Two days later, Hurley went on social media to post a picture of herself rocking a “Kashmir blue” two-piece.

The star's ensemble quickly drew praise from her social media followers with many fans touting her look as the “Best picture of the year so far!”

The British brunette will likely continue to add to her collection of beautiful swimsuit looks in 2019, and we're sure she'll hang on to her spot on our list of the hottest celebrity bikini bodies from 2018.