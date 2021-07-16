Elizabeth Hurley, 56, unveils curve-hugging swimsuit in throwback snap from Maldives

Elizabeth Hurley is back.

After taking a mini break from posting on Instagram, the 56-year-old recently uploaded a looped video of herself rocking a curve-hugging swimsuit for her 2.1 million followers.

The footage, which was taken from a previous vacation in the Maldives, shows the British model and actress rocking a navy sweetheart cut one-piece with aviator sunglasses. The star beams as she sways back and forth nearby the crystal-hue sea.

The swimsuit appears to be the Olympia one-piece from Hurley’s line, which is described as providing "excellent uplift and support," while featuring a ruche body to give "a flattering silhouette and good coverage on the derriere."

Hurley encouraged her viewers to get shopping now.

"Best time to buy swim if you’re seeking the sun is NOW – 30% off our slinky Navy Edit at ElizabethHurley.com," she captioned the video.

The Instagram favorite launched a London-based swimwear label named Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005.



"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age," she announced on the company’s site.

In May 2017, the star told Closer Weekly that being a mom inspired her to launch the brand. She previously took a break from Hollywood to focus on motherhood but found herself wanting to do something new professionally.

"Looking after my son became my number one task, and it was a joy to have someone else on whom to focus," Hurley told the magazine. "I was 36 and had been worrying about myself for quite long enough. I stopped doing movies and TV for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t regret it for a moment. I always put him first."



When it came to launching her swimwear collection, Hurley added, "It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school."



Still, Hurley insisted she was eager to take on new challenges as her son grew older.

"I love my life," she said. "I love change and I love new experiences."