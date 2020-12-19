Elizabeth Banks slams ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws as ‘BS,’ ‘permission to kill people’

Actress Elizabeth Banks spoke out against "Stand Your Ground" laws in a series of tweets Friday, writing they only "endanger your neighbors."

The "Mrs. America" actress and "Press Your Luck" game-show host recalled an incident from childhood when she and some friends were playing hide-and-seek in their neighborhood and they hid behind a tree in a neighbor’s yard.

"Apparently he mistook us hiding behind trees in his unfenced yard at 9pm for... burglars? Predators?" she wrote. "All of a sudden, an arrow was shot into the tree behind which we hid. From a professional bow and arrow. This guy didn’t yell out "who’s there" or "get off my property or I’m calling the cops" or any other question or warning."

"He just shot at children. He hit the tree so it was seemingly a warning shot. Message received, WE yelled out that we were just playing and could he let us please run away without shooting. Then we ran."

KAMALA HARRIS CALLS TO 'HONOR' SANDY HOOK VICTIMS WITH GUN REFORMS

Banks’ diatribe came the same day Ohio’s Republican-led Senate passed a "Stand Your Ground" bill that removes the requirement to attempt to retreat before shooting in self-defense.

ELIZABETH BANKS CAST AS MS. FRIZZLE IN 'THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS' LIVE-ACTION FILM

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Saturday he will address the bill this week but hinted he might veto it by saying it wasn’t the right time to take up the bill.

Banks, in another tweet, said other times they would search neighbors’ yards when her dog got loose.

She called "Stand Your Ground" nothing but "permission to kill people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If I’d been shot and killed playing hide and seek, would that new neighbor have been able to just shrug his shoulders while living across the street from my grieving parents? With laws like this, probably yes," she added.