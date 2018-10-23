DWTS Recap: Has one celeb found her prince? Disney night reveals romance between co-stars

In a "Dancing with the Stars: Disney Night" surprise, fans discovered that one celebrity may have found that her real life prince is her dance partner.

Plus, while the show put couples in the bottom two, at the end of Monday's live show, host Tom Bergeron announced that nobody would be eliminated after all.

It was a night in which dreams came true as the stars performed Disney-themed routines.

During a Disneyland field trip, Instagram model Alexis Ren and her partner Alan Bersten flirted with each other on camera.

Their chemistry was so intense that a "DWTS" producer asked Ren, who recently split up with her boyfriend, if she had feelings for Bersten.

Ren didn't deny it, and laughed, "You just put me on the spot!"

She played Pocahontas in her foxtrot with Bersten (with Elizabeth Warren nowhere in sight!), and tied for the top score of the night, 29 out of 30.

Judge Bruno Tonioli cooed that Ren and Bersten's dance was "like two hearts beating as one."

When asked about the apparent romance, their co-star Milo Manheim told Fox News after the show, "Hey, me and Alexis have been talking about it. I think that really like each other. They click," but he added, "I don't want to say too much."

Manheim's "DWTS" veteran partner Witney Carson opined that show romances can sometimes "be fake. Sometimes it can be real. They really do get along. We'll just have to see what happens."

Meanwhile, "Fuller House" actor Juan Pablo Di Pace and partner Cheryl Burke also continued to look like finale contenders, turning in a polished "Beauty and the Beast" Viennese waltz and tying Ren and Bersten for first place on Monday with a 29 score.

Di Pace grew up dreaming of becoming a Disney animator, and the show shared some of his childhood sketches of characters.

He explained to Fox News backstage, "My mom's a painter and I grew up sketching [but] my plans were ruined the moment I stepped on stage."

Manheim, star of the Disney Channel movie "Zombies," wore red tights for his "Incredibles 2" quickstep with partner Carson.

After earning a score of 27, Manheim laughed to reporters, still wearing his super hero costume, "I've never been so uncomfortable."

Seriously, though, the 17-year-old said the night was a thrill because, "I love Disney. I'm a Disney kid. I'm part of the Disney fam. I love 'Incredibles' so I think coming into this night there was a lot of pressure that I put on myself. It's a really hard dance and I think that we did a pretty good job."

Former football player DeMarcus Ware and partner Lindsay Arnold earned 26 points for their Charleston based on "Hercules," despite the strap of her shoe breaking.

Arnold explained, "Basically I was holding my shoe on by the toe part. That's never happened to me ever while dancing so it was a little terrifying, but hey, we got through it."

Their dance featured Ware windmilling Arnold around during electrifying lifts, even after dislocating a finger recently in rehearsal.

"It's painful but you just work through it," he said. "You gotta let the adrenalin take over."

Gymnast Mary Lou Retton cried during her "Mulan" contemporary dance with Sasha Farber.

She said after the show, "I started getting choked up. It's how I've changed. I'm enjoying every single moment."

Retton has revealed she's had body pain due to years of gymnastics, and told Fox News "My knees are pretty beat up. I popped a rib last night. That's pretty painful. But just like Mulan, I'm that warrior princess."

She garnered 25 points, while "Harry Potter" actress Evanna Lynch and "Dukes of Hazzard" icon John Schneider both earned 24.

Radio host Bobby Bones and partner Sharna Burgess waltzed through their "Little Mermaid" number for 21 points.

Once again, "The Bachelorette" contestant Joe Amabile got the lowest score, just 17 for his jive based on "Ralph Breaks the Internet."

At the end of the night, Ren and Ware were placed in the bottom two, but Bergeron announced that nobody was going home because, "it's Disney night."

With nine couples still left in the competition at the midway point, dancer Burke wondered if there was going to be a "quadruple elimination" coming up.

But next week, the stars will have some spooky shockers in store for Halloween night, and in two weeks, fans can expect some cowboy hats and two-stepping in a "country"-themed "DWTS."