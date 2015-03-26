'DWTS' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Planning Summer Wedding to Accountant

"Dancing with the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba will marry accountant Jesse Sloan this summer.

"We are planning a summer wedding on the beach," Inaba says in Prevention magazine's April issue. "We want everyone to jump in the water with us after our vows."

It will be the first marriage for Inaba, 43, who started dating Sloan, 39, after splitting from dance pro and So You Think You Can Dance contestant Artem Chigvintsev, 28, in 2008.

"I'm a cougar, self-proclaimed," Inaba says. "I've always gone out with much younger guys. But I rushed into relationships before really getting to know the person. What would come up as a warning sign within the first two weeks of dating would usually be the exact reason the relationship would end!"

Inaba would not only be a newlywed, but a stepmother as well: Sloan has a 14-year-old daughter, Kristen.

