'DWTS' Brooks Nader steps out in a sheer dress for girls night with Ellie Goulding

"Dancing with the Stars" contestant Brooks Nader left little to the imagination with her choice of attire on Saturday night.

Nader was spotted leaving Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, hand-in-hand with singer Ellie Goluding. Nader wore a sheer, purple dress with a plunging neckline and high slit.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model went braless and wore underwear underneath her dress. Goulding opted to cover up a bit more and wore a short, black dress with black heels and a black purse.

Nader recently made headlines for her romance with her "DWTS" partner, Gleb Savchenko.

On Oct. 8, the dancing duo added fuel to their dating rumors after they were spotted sharing a tongue kiss during a break on set of the dance competition show.

Nader and Savchenko, a pro dancer, were both dressed in rock-themed outfits for Hair Metal Night on "DWTS."

While the dance couple packed on the heavy PDA and shared a steamy kiss , Nader and Savchenko told Fox News Digital they got "secret" matching tattoos.

When asked what kind of tattoos they got inked on their bodies, the pair jokingly replied, "We can't tell. We’d have to kill you."

Nader recently posted a cheeky video on social media that showed she was getting a tattoo on her hip.

In the TikTok video, the model is seen lip-syncing to the popular audio, "I’m not going to do it girl. I was just thinking about it. I’m not going to do it," as the pro dancer wrapped his arm around her.

The next clip showed Savchenko holding the tattoo gun to Nader’s hip, as she revealed she got inked and finished the video by lip-syncing, "I did it."

The caption of the video was "OOOPSSS," as she tagged Savchenko and the "Dancing with the Stars" accounts.

Nader additionally shared throwback photos on her Instagram Story of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie with her then-husband Billy Bob Thorton, as she got his name tattooed on her arm.

The steamy photo of Nader and Savchenko comes after they admitted their dynamic chemistry could only help them on "Dancing with the Stars," as romance rumors have swirled around the pair for weeks.

The dancing duo previously told Fox News Digital that they’re only partners on the dance floor.

"I think it's a huge plus for us. That's like an advantage that we both look hot." — – Gleb Savchenko

"We’re dancing. We’re at work," Naders, 27, remarked.



Savchenko explained that their dynamic chemistry would only help them win the dance competition.



"I think it's a huge plus for us," he told Fox News Digital. "That's like an advantage that we both look hot."

"Dancing with the Stars" fans speculated the two are dating after Nader shared a photo of herself sitting on Savchenko's lap on social media. Both the model and the 41-year-old professional dancer rested their hands on each other's thighs for the snap.

Despite the scandalous photo and romance rumors, Nader and Savchenko have said they haven’t taken things to a romantic level.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.