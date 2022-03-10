'DWTS' pro Artem Chigvintsev, who's Russian, reveals how the war in Ukraine is affecting him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Artem Chigvintsev, who is originally from Russia, opened up for the first time about how he's been feeling since troops from his native country invaded Ukraine.

In a statement posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, the "Dancing with the Stars" professional dancer said he's been having difficulty collecting his thoughts as the violence continues to unfold.

"This hasn't been easy to write and really gather my thoughts on the devastating situation that's been happening right now in Ukraine. I want to make very clear to everyone that I don't support war of any kind. It's devastating to see people die and suffer the costs," Chigvintsev said.

Chigvintsev moved to the United States in 2003, when he began dancing with ballroom dancer Giselle Peacock, whom he married and later divorced, according to reports.

Though he currently lives in Los Angeles, he said he has close relationships with people in both countries.

"I do have family and friends on both sides Ukraine and Russia and this situation directly effecting me so please don't assume that I'm ignorant about it. I promise that I'm doing my best to support and donate to the organization that helping right now," his Instagram Story continues.

Chigvintsev, who is currently engaged to former WWE diva Nikki Bella and shares a son with her, also touched on why he hadn't yet posted a statement publicly in response to the war.

"Just because People don't post about it doesn't mean they don't care there are many ways you can help. I also want to add that no one owes an explanation to anyone, about how they process and how they deal with it.

Chigvintsev has also starred in "Total Bellas" on E!, a reality show that follows his fiancé Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella. He revealed that he's grown worried that the current conflict will prevent his parents and brother from ever meeting his son.

"The thought of me not being able to see my Mom, Dad and Brother are very real, the thought of my son never be able to be held by my parents are also very real.

Chigvintsev and his former partner, "Bachelor" alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, took the home the mirror ball trophy in 2020. He was then paired with actress Melora Hardin during Season 30 of "DWTS."

Another "DWTS" pro, Maks Chmerkovskiy, a native of Ukraine, has been outspoken about the war and even documented his escape from Kyiv back home to his family in Los Angeles after the war broke out.