Maksim Chmerkovskiy tells Instagram he's in Poland after fleeing Ukraine

"Dancing with the Stars" alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy revealed on Tuesday that the train he's traveling on has made it to Poland after fleeing his native country Ukraine.

The professional dancer posted to his Instagram Story on Tuesday morning, writing, "I'm in Poland."

In a second post, Chmmerkovskiy revealed that he hasn't slept in 31 hours. While he's crossed the border into Poland by train, the 42-year-old said he was still one and a half hours away from his destination.

The star's latest update follows several others he's shared with fans via social media since first revealing last week that he was in Kyiv when the Russia invasion began.

Chmerkovskiy revealed to his 1.1 million Instagram followers on Monday that he was "all good" after being arrested in Ukraine. He also shared that he made it onto a train heading to Warsaw, Poland.

According to Chmerkovskiy, a train to Lviv was not possible for him.

"The situation at the train station is insane. AT first it feels manageable, but it gets A LOT worse when it comes time to actually board the train. Long story but all I can say now is that I'm a big man with nothing but a backpack it's TRAUMATIZING," he said.

Chmerkovskiy described the capacity of the train "wagon" as being 30 people normally, but claimed they were told the "wagon" would need to fit 135 people.

"Walkways are packed," he revealed. "People everywhere. It's sweaty and claustrophobic."

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, the "DWTS" alum said the train stopped for a bathroom break. He also commended Ukrainians for "never" giving up.

"Russian army can't even lose a boxing fight without cheating," he said in one post to his Instagram Story.

The performer also called out the Russian army for allegedly supplying their armed forces with "expired food." "Expiration date 2015!" Chmerkovskiy said in a video shared to his account which appeared to show the packaged food from a tank he said local Ukrainians stole from the Russian army.

In another video on Tuesday, he shared a video of Ukrainian children making camouflage nets in between the air raids.

A representative for Chmerkovskiy did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment on Tuesday.

Chmerkovskiy has kept his social media followers updated during his time in Ukraine.

"[There’s] a lot of fighting everywhere," Chmerkovskiy said in a video update earlier Monday. "Streets are crazy. At one point I got arrested. … But all good, promise."

"That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was a reality check," he added.

Chmerkovskiy also previously shared his plans to attempt to leave Ukraine.

"I have options. My options are better than most people’s, unfortunately," he explained. "I’m a little nervous to be honest with you, but I think it’s going to be all right. Well, I know it’s going to be OK."

Chmerkovskiy has been splitting his time between Ukraine and Los Angeles for the past six months as he films "World of Dance UA."

The professional dancer called for a revolution in Russia.

"Russia needs a revolution!!! Russian people are being lied to!!" he wrote. "Russians! Wake up! It will take you generations to get over this and generations of people around the world will never forgive you!!!"

His wife and fellow " Dancing with the Stars " pro Peta Murgatroyd called on her social media followers to pray for Chmerkovskiy's safe return as she provides updates on the dancer.

"Watching him from so far away is breaking me," she wrote while sharing one of Chmerkovskiy's update videos on her Instagram Story. "I love you and there are thousands of people rooting for you…I KNOW YOU'RE COMING HOME!!!!"

Russia started its attack on Ukraine last week.

Russian strikes pounded the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and other civilian sites Tuesday in what the country’s president condemned as blatant campaign of terror by Moscow.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.