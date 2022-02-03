Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to 'proudly introduce' Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Team USA athletes participating in the Beijing Winter Olympics will be introduced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a special video on Friday.

The actor will narrate a film titled "I Dare You" airing ahead of Friday's opening ceremony.

"Our athletes representing Team USA at this year's Winter Olympics are some of the most talented and determined men and women in the world," Johnson said in a statement shared by People.

Johnson points out the incredible determination and sacrifices the seasoned athletes have made in their careers to get to this point.

"They have dedicated their lives to their sport, pushing through injuries and personal setbacks, training through the toughest of conditions, to rise up and join the elite who have the opportunity to represent their country in the most iconic competition in the world," his statement continues.

Johnson said it's his "honor" to be asked to participate in the presentations.

"And on behalf of our country, I will proudly introduce our U.S. Olympians to the world as they take that first step of defining their legacy," he added.

The Olympic competitions are set to begin on Feb. 3 with the opening ceremony set for Feb. 4. The competition ends on Feb. 20.

"The Olympic Games showcases the best of humanity and sport competition, and Beijing 2022 will be no different. The 222 incredible athletes who make up Team USA are not only ready to compete, but they are ready to make this country proud," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirschland said in a news release.

"The USOPC and the National Governing Bodies are committed to taking every step to keep our athletes safe, supported and championed as they live out their sporting dreams."

Johnson also took to Twitter this week ahead of the iconic winter games, writing, "It’s truly my honor as a patriot, tequila drinker and fanny pack lover to be asked once again to represent our incredible US Olympic Athletes in our Opening Ceremony for the Olympic Winter Games. My love and respect goes deep and these games are going to be special."

There's been controversy surrounding the 2022 Winter Olympics being held in China. Earlier this month, a human rights researcher told Fox News China is using the games to "legitimize its human rights abuses," adding that "the rest of the world should stay away."

"It's not just a sports event. The Chinese government is using the event to showcase the country to legitimize the standing of the country, to legitimize its policies, including the many human rights abuses," Yaqiu Wang, a senior China researcher with Human Rights Watch, told Fox News.

"To be part of that is to be used as a tool by the Chinese Communist Party to legitimize its abuses. Including the situation in Xinjiang," Wang said. "That is why the rest of the world should stay away from the Olympic Games."

Sponsors under The Olympic Partner program include 13 major companies, such as Visa, Bridgestone, Omega, Proctor & Gamble and Samsung.

"We wrote to each of them, including Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Allianz," Wang said. "I mean, they are bankrolling the Beijing Olympics."

In December, China threatened to take "firm countermeasures" if the U.S. proceeds with a diplomatic boycott.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.