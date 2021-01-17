Dwayne Johnson debuts ‘Young Rock’ trailer on Instagram: 'Every hero has an origin story'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is returning to the small screen with the help of NBC.

The 48-year-old star debuted the trailer for his upcoming biographical TV show, "Young Rock," on his Instagram Saturday.

Johnson’s new show will be a comedy series that chronicles three different stages of his life.

"Ladies and gents, here’s your first look at @nbcyoungrock," he wrote to his 212 million Instagram followers. "I really wish my dad was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would’ve been proud."

Johnson’s famous pro wrestling father, Rocky Johnson, died a year ago at the age of 75.

"Every hero has an origin story, but not a full mustache at age 15," the trailer’s narrator dramatically kicks off the 40-second clip. "It’s The Rock’s true life story."

In one part of the trailer, fans can see a teenage Johnson played by Bradley Constant telling a girl his name is Tomas because he thought it sounded cooler than Dwayne.

Other quick highlights shows a pre-teen Johnson (Adrian Groulx) flexing his muscles in the gym alongside his TV father (Joseph Lee Anderson) and an adult Johnson (Uli Latukefu) walking through a hallway.

The trailer even shows the pre-teen Johnson had a penchant for tequila as the precocious youngster tried to order a cocktail while out to dinner with his parents.

Johnson provided additional insight into "Young Rock" in a separate Instagram post.

"Appreciate all your early buzz for our NBC comedy @nbcyoungrock about all the crazy shit that’s been my life throughout the years," he wrote. "From growing up in the wild (and cutthroat ) world of pro wrestling in the early 80s to being accused of being a high school undercover cop at 15yrs old because I was already 6’4 220lbs with a FULL Magnum PI mustache and driving my own car."

"Young Rock" is going to start airing on NBC on Feb. 16. It will also air on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.