Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson donates Xbox consoles to 20 children's hospitals

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Bill Gates, Microsoft, and Xbox have teamed up to donate custom Xbox Series X consoles to 20 children’s hospitals across America.

The giveaway will hopefully reach over 50,000 kids across the nation.

The dream team partnered with the charity Gamers Outreach to provide this first batch of custom Xbox Series X consoles and specialized Gamers Outreach Karts (aka GO Karts) which are portable kiosks so kids who can't leave their hospital rooms can also enjoy the gaming experiences.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to bring next generation console gaming to children’s hospitals across the country and appreciate his consistent commitment to bringing joy to kids’ lives through the power of play with Xbox," Xbox said in a press release.

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON SHARES MESSAGE OF POLITICAL UNITY AFTER ENDORSING JOE BIDEN

Each custom Xbox Series X features Johnson’s Brahma Bull logo, his autograph, and a special message which reads" ‘Keep smiling and have fun. Love Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson."

The hospitals that will get the limited editions consoles are: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Children’s Hospital Orange County, Children’s Hospital St. Louis, Children’s Wisconsin, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, Dell Children’s Medical Center, Franciscan Hospital for Children, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Methodist Children’s Hospital, Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s, MUSC Children’s Health, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Riley Hospital for Children, Seattle Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Northern CA, Texas Children’s Hospital, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital and UNM Children’s Hospital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Johnson also posted about the project on his social media.

"The best part about this partnership is I have the absolute privilege to deliver ONE OF A KIND “ROCK XBOX Series X” consoles to 20 different children’s hospitals that will eventually reach over 50,000 KIDS!!!!" the "Ballers" star wrote on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These kids are battling through their illnesses with incredible bravery and I’m thrilled @microsoft, @gamersoutreach and myself can provide some joy and smiles," he added. "You kids show me and the world, what real strength means."