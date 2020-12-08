Dwayne Johnson’s tequila brand breaks sale records: ‘The tequila of the people’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has switched from cooking to distilling.

The Hollywood star’s Teremana Tequila brand debuted in March and is said to be making record-breaking sales, according to Shanken News Daily – an exclusive news and research outlet for wine, spirits and beer executives.

Teremana Tequila is reportedly on track to sell 300,000 9-liter cases by March 2021. The brand is also expected to ship 400,000 cases around the world.

Johnson, 48, shared the news of Teremana Tequila’s success with celebratory Instagram posts over the weekend.

“It’s official - we’ve made history,” he wrote on Saturday to his 205 million Instagram followers. “@teremana has become the biggest launch in the history of the spirits business. Of any spirit, ever. In less than one year we’re on track to sell 300,000 cases and ship roughly 400,000 cases of Teremana in our first year of business. (for context Clooney sold his Casamigos tequila brand at roughly 175,000 cases).”

On Sunday, Johnson shared another post that thanked his fans for helping Teremana Tequila reach this milestone.

“THANK YOU ALL for making our @teremana a record breaking and historic success in the spirits business,” he shared. “Such incredible and humbling news to enjoy, but further cements our commitment to building a legacy brand that’s ultra premium, delicious to the taste and most importantly - affordable for EVERYONE. The tequila of the people.”

Many celebrities have entered the premium spirits market over the years, however, only a few have targeted the tequila market.

Retired basketball legend Michael Jordan has his Cincoro Tequila brand while pop singer Nick Jonas has his own Villa One tequila. Guy Fieri and rocker Sammy Hagar have their Santo Fino Blanco Tequila as does “Sex and the City” star Chris North with his Ambhar Tequila.

“A celebrity name doesn’t necessarily guarantee success in the spirits business, but Dwayne Johnson and his founding Teremana Tequila team have done an outstanding job creating a great tasting premium product at an incredibly accessible price point,” says Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits CEO Wayne Chaplin told Shanken News Daily. “Dwayne’s sizable and highly engaged social media following has also contributed to creating significant consumer pull for the Teremana brand.”