‘Rust’ shooting prompts Dwayne Johnson pledge to never use real guns on movie sets again

Dwayne Johnson has lent his significant star power to the growing group of show business professionals pledging to no longer use real guns in their productions following the death of Halyna Hutchins.

The "Red Notice" actor spoke in an interview with Variety where he commented for the first time on the deadly incident that occurred on the set of the indie-western "Rust." Alec Baldwin was holding a gun that he was led to believe was unloaded when a live round somehow fired from it killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

"First of all, I was heartbroken," Johnson began. "We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I’ve known Alec, too, for a very long time."

That’s when the actor noted that the Netflix action movie, which he co-stars in alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, will be the last movie in which he uses real firearms.

"I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns at all," he pledged on behalf of himself and his production company.

Johnson added: "We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post. We’re not going to worry about the dollars; we won’t worry about what it costs."

The actor noted that there are stringent safety protocols and measures that are always taken on movies he works with, especially when live firearms are in play. However, he noted that accidents can still happen regardless of how many safety measures are at play.

"When something like this happens of this magnitude, [that is] this heartbreaking, I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you’re going to move forward and how we’re going to work together," he added.

Representatives for Dwayne Johnson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

With his latest pledge, the former WWE star joins several in Hollywood who have stated that they will no longer work with live firearms anymore. Most recently, a collection of 200 cinematographers signed a pledge stating that they will refuse to work on any production that involves the use of real guns.

Shortly after the death of Hutchins, a Change.org petition gained thousands of signatures calling for Baldwin and others to use their clout in Hollywood to ban the use of life firearms on movie sets.