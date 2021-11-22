Dwayne Johnson shares James Bond aspirations after grandfather played villain in 1967

Dwayne Johnson has his eyes on a new role.

The 49-year-old star is known as one of the hardest working actors in Hollywood, generally appearing in a number of high-profile movies each year, including in famous franchises like "The Fast and the Furious" and "Jumanji." Not to mention, he's made a name for himself in television as well with "Ballers" and "Young Rock."

Now, the actor has hopes of taking on one of show business' most iconic roles: James Bond.

The British spy has been portrayed by a number of actors over the years, with Daniel Craig wrapping up his tenure earlier this year with "No Time to Die."

Fans are eager to find out who will step into the role next, and Johnson is tossing his hat into the ring.

In a recent interview with Esquire, he pointed out that his grandfather, Peter Maivia, appeared briefly as a Bond villain in 1967's "You Only Live Twice." On IMDb, the star is credited as "Car Driver."

"Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in ‘You Only Live Twice' with Sean Connery," he explained. "Very, very cool."

The former WWE star added: "I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond."

While an American has never played Bond, several have appeared as villains in the franchise. However, Johnson doesn't seem to have any desire to join the franchise in such a manner.

"I don't want to be a villain," he asserted. "You got to be Bond."

It's unclear when the next Bond film will be released, as no replacement for Craig has yet been announced, with producers saying they don't plan to discuss the casting amongst themselves until 2022.

Johnson, however, has a full slate of films in the coming years, including his entry into the DC franchise with "Black Adam" and a sequel to his recent Disney venture "Jungle Cruise."