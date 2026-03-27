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'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider says Democrats secretly rely on Trump policies they publicly attack

The 'Dukes of Hazzard' star called Democrats 'nothing but an embarrassment' on his podcast, 'Drinks with Dee Dee and John'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
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'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider says Charlie Kirk assassination will spark 'louder and prouder' voices Video

'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider says Charlie Kirk assassination will spark 'louder and prouder' voices

John Schneider told Fox News Digital he doesn't believe Charlie Kirk's tragic death will quite people down, adding that Kirk's voice is "not going away."

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"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider took aim at Democrats, accusing them of rejecting President Donald Trump’s ideas even as they benefit from them.

Schneider slammed Democrats as "nothing but an embarrassment" during Thursday's episode of his podcast, "Drinks with Dee Dee and John." Schneider and his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, spoke at length about the ongoing war in Iran and touched on the State of the Union address.

"As my grandmother would say, they continue to throw the baby out with the bathwater," he said. "They refuse to even consider that President Trump might have a good idea, that he might have just done something noble. He might have just done something that is for the good of everybody."

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John Schneider standing inside a damaged studio with debris and exposed insulation in the background.

John Schneider called out the hypocrisy of Democrats during his podcast. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images)

"And here's the ‘flaw in the slaw,’ as old Roscoe would say… all of these amazing things that President Trump and his cabinet are doing to keep the world safe, to keep America great, to do all that, the Democrats are also benefiting from that."

He criticized those who decline to help but still reap the benefits, saying, "That’s not how I was raised."

Schneider also compared the impact of Trump’s policies to neighbors building a fence, arguing cooperation ultimately helps everyone.

"If you’ve got a property line between you and your neighbor and you wanna put up a fence, then what you do is you go over to your neighbor. You say, ‘Hey Charlie, I’m thinking about putting up a fence. Do you wanna split it with me? Or do you want to look at the back of the fence? What do you wanna do here?'"

Actor John Schneider walks red carpet with Dee Dee Sorvino

"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino married in 2024. (Getty Images)

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Schneider said the better choice would be to work together.

"Let's split it. Let's make a really nice fence," he said, adding that refusing to share the effort "is not being neighborly."

"You're supposed to help one another," Scheider added.

John Schneider in a purple shirt and black suit stands at a microphone

John Schneider has suspected he was blacklisted from Hollywood after being open about voting for President Donald Trump. (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

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The cast of The Dukes of Hazzard inside the General Lee giving an OK sign.

John Schneider was famous for his role as Bo in "Dukes of Hazzard." (Getty Images)

Schneider has been outspoken about his political beliefs after Trump took office. The actor suspected he was being blacklisted by Hollywood after being open about voting for Trump in the 2016 election.

"People talk about Hollywood as if it has autonomy," he previously told Fox News Digital. "Hollywood is a line item on a billionaire globalist spreadsheet, really. So, Hollywood has to basically do what they’re told."

"I know a lot of people in Hollywood, and I don’t really believe that they are naïve enough to believe a lot of the things that they put forth as truth," he added. "But as a very old song used to say, they owe their soul to the company store."

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