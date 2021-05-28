'Duck Dynasty' stars Willie, Korie Robertson discuss gun control, say kids were taught to 'respect weapons'

"Duck Dynasty" stars Willie and Korie Robertson are opening up about gun safety laws with members of their big brood.

The finale of the couple's Facebook Watch series, "At Home with the Robertsons" showed the married couple sitting down with their daughters Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, and Rebecca Robertson Loflin and her husband John Reed Loflin, to discuss gun control in the United States.

The episode followed an earlier conversation Korie and Willie had with gun reform advocate and comedian Trae Crowder in which the former reality TV couple discussed their pro-gun stances.

"I feel like the gun control laws that we have in place are good and there definitely should be some control of guns because this is a deadly weapon. I think the issue of gun violence in our country is a big issue and one we need to discuss and talk about," Korie said during Monday's episode.

WILLIE, KORIE ROBERTSON ON GUN CONTROL AFTER HOME BREAK-IN: PEOPLE ARE ‘AGAINST THEM UNTIL SOMETHING HAPPENS’

"I'm very pro-gun. The businesses I've been involved in since I was the use of a kid involve the use of a gun," Willie explained. "I'm pro-gun, pro-Second Amendment." The Robertson family owns Duck Commander, a company that sells hunting products. Korie explained that she also took carry weapons classes about how to properly conceal a gun when she first married into the Robertson family.

In regard to the issue of gun violence in the country, Crowder said he'd like to see more government restrictions on obtaining guns, adding that it "scares me every time there's another school shooting."

"I think it should be way harder in America for anybody to get a gun, I just think there should be something more in depth," Reed Loflin chimed in.

Willie agreed. "It could and should be quite a bit harder to just get a gun in this country," he said.

SADIE ROBERTSON SHARES POST-BABY UPDATE ABOUT HER RECOVERY: 'THE PAIN IS REAL'

Sadie, 23, and Huff also shared their thoughts on the matter. The episode was filmed before the two became new parents to their first child, a baby girl named Honey James.

"I definitely think that I would not want to have my kid around a gun, but I do think that for us, I think it's smart to have at least one gun in the house just from a protection issue," Huff said. "For me, like the gun and the bullets are separate so you'd have to be smart enough to know how to load it, how to cock it, how to do all these different things. I think I'll definitely train our daughter when she gets of age because I'm sure we'll go hunting with her some. So I'd definitely like for her to have practice before you put her in that situation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If they take away guns and then people who are bad people get guns because they're going to figure it out and the people who are just good people and chillin' and don't have guns, that seems very dangerous," Sadie added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Willie said his kids were taught "at a very young age to respect weapons."

"We don't flash them around, we don't leave them laying around, we don't point them at anyone, treat every gun as a loaded weapon," he continued. "There's a list of rules my kids have heard since they were children, it's the same rules I heard so there's a respect."