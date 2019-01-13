'Duck Dynasty' alum Rebecca Robertson welcomes first child

Congrats to Rebecca Robertson!

The "Duck Dynasty" alum is a mom after welcoming her first child with husband John Reed Loflin on Friday. Rebecca announced the news on Instagram shortly after giving birth to a baby boy.

"The most miracle day 1.11.2019," she captioned a sweet family photo of herself, John Reed and their son, whom they decided to name Zane Israel Loflin. The little boy's dad shared his first close up photo just a couple hours later.

Rebecca's mom, Kori Robertson, meanwhile, shared an adorable snap of herself and husband (and Duck Commander CEO) Willie holding their grandson. "Can’t think of a better way to celebrate 27 years than to become grandparents together Happy Anniversary @realwilliebosshog," she wrote. "Feels like yesterday we were standing in front of the church promising to love each other forever...We’re really doing it, babe Let’s go for 27 more, and how about another 27 after that...#lovemakesthingshappen #willieandkorie."

John Reed and Rebecca tied the knot in December 2016 in a beautiful ceremony in Mexico. They announced last July that they were expecting their first child together, and the next month, the pair hosted a gender reveal party, where they shared they were having a baby boy.

Rebecca was born in Taiwan and joined the Robertson family in 2004 as a foster child after coming to the United States as a foreign exchange student at age 16. She and John Reed met at the 2014 Voodoo Fest in New Orleans.