'Duck Dynasty' stars' teen daughter shows off growing baby bump in first full social media reveal

Priscilla Robertson is showing off her baby bump.

The "Duck Dynasty" alum, whose parents are Jessica and Jep Robertson, shared her first full reveal on social media, giving her fans a glimpse at her growing belly.

"Once upon a time a boy loved a girl… now they are about to love someone even more," Priscilla, 19, captioned the photos, with the hashtags for teen mom and first-time mom and a tag for partner Dillon Nash.

She proudly displayed her growing bump while she wore a striped T-shirt, blue jeans and tan sandals. Priscilla took a mirror selfie, covering her face and holding a handbag.

In the second photo, Priscilla shared a black and white photo of what appeared to be her holding her own stomach with a view of her growing baby belly.

Priscilla is expecting her first child — a baby girl — in October.

The photos were posted after Jessica expressed overwhelming joy and revealed how the unexpected pregnancy has become one of the family's greatest blessings.

In July, Jessica took to Instagram to share an update. The mom-of-five said in her post, "Me & Jep are excited to welcome another new grandbaby in October. Priscilla will give birth to our granddaughter & we are blessed to add another grandbaby."

Jessica openly reflected on her teen daughter's pregnancy, adding, "This isn’t the plans we had laid out for Priscilla, but God takes our meager offerings and turns them into His greatest blessings!" Jessica added she and Jep were "so proud that Priscilla & Dillon chose life for their baby," and that they’d be "rewarded with this precious baby girl."

The "Duck Dynasty" star asked followers to "Pray for us! 3 babies under 1!"

Jessica and Jep share five kids together — Lily, 22, Merritt, 20, Priscilla, 19, River, 16 and Gus, 9.

Meanwhile, the proud grandmother has been highlighting her daughters’ pregnancy journeys on social media.

Last month, she posted a birthday tribute to her daughter Meritt on her 21st birthday.

"Happy Birthday to our sweet Merritt! The big 21! We love you more than words can say! And I’m over the moon about having two baby girls join our ever growing family! You and Priscilla are just the cutest pregnant sisters ever!!!!"

Jessica accompanied her post with photos of her two pregnant daughters holding their belly bumps, and they were all smiles for the photos.

The baby bump news comes after "Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Roberton welcomed her third child into the world with husband Christian Huff.

Robertson, 28, announced the birth of her third daughter on Instagram Aug. 3.