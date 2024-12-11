'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson forces himself to eat as he battles Alzheimer's, plans to 'keep the faith'

"Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson will continue to "fight the fight" as he battles losing his appetite after his Alzheimer's diagnosis.

On the most recent episode of "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" podcast, Phil's son Jase relayed his father's wishes to thank fans for their outpouring of prayers. Jase noted his father is keeping "the faith" as he battles his diagnosis.

Phil's other son, Alan Robertson, was also on the podcast episode and explained he told his wife, Lisa, that he was not expecting his father to get the response he did after sharing that his health is declining.

"The outpouring of love, of support, of prayer … is almost a bit overwhelming for me," Alan said.

‘DUCK DYNASTY’ STAR PHIL ROBERTSON DIAGNOSED WITH ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE

Jase noted that the original podcast episode that announced Phil's diagnosis was released several days after they recorded it. When the podcast went live, Phil was able to have a moment of "reprieve" from the constant pain and loss of appetite he experienced.

"The outpouring of love, of support, of prayer … is almost a bit overwhelming for me." — Alan Robertson

"During that little transition time, Phil had a little bit of a reprieve from, you know, his pain. Although his overall conditions remain the same, he just felt better. We had gone down to have lunch with him, you know Missy and I, because, you know, if you bring him really good food, you can persuade him to eat," Jase said.

Jase noted that because of his father's health condition, he is not "hungry at all" and has to "make himself eat."

"I really feel like it was just the prayers," Jase said of his father's sudden boost in spirits. "Because, you know, for months, he's been on a downward decline."

Jase noted that prior to the podcast episode release, Phil was at the "lowest point in this whole process."

"It was the first time I really saw some improvement. He felt a little better. We had a good conversation, and he was kind of in tune with the conversation," Jase noted.

Since Phil was feeling a little better after the podcast released Friday, he decided to go to church Sunday.

"He didn't do a whole lot, and he didn't say a whole lot. But he came for an hour," Jase said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jase noted that he was beyond overwhelmed with the text messages he received after sharing his father's diagnosis. Donald Trump Jr. stood out the most.

"You know, the President-elect's son," he said. "I was kind of overwhelmed. We are very appreciative of all the prayers."

On Friday's episode of "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" podcast, Jase revealed the diagnosis.

"Phil's not doing well. I think I spoke on the 1,000th podcast. We were trying to figure out the diagnosis. But, according to the doctors, he has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems," Jase said.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

"It's like accelerated, and it's causing problems with his entire body. And he has early stages of Alzheimer's. So, if you put those things together, he's really not doing well. He's struggling."

Phil was a big part of the "Unashamed" podcast, but due to the decline in his health, he is "unable to sit down and have a conversation," Jase revealed. He also noted that, these days, his dad can barely walk around without "crying out in pain."

"He misses it. He misses the stories we tell," Jase said of the podcast.

The "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" included Phil, Jase, Alan and Phil's nephew, Zach Dasher.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jase noted a team of doctors told him and his family "there's no curing what" Phil has.

"We're trying to make him a little more comfortable," he noted.

In the podcast episode, Jase noted that the Robertson family is appreciative of the prayers and support being sent Phil's way.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Phil starred on "Duck Dynasty" from 2012 to 2017. He also founded the Duck Commander Company.