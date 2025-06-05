‘Duck Dynasty’ star Miss Kay’s health declines following husband Phil Robertson’s death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miss Kay Robertson, the beloved matriarch of the "Duck Dynasty" clan, is facing a difficult chapter marked by grief and declining health.

"Kay is not in the best of health," her son Willie told USA TODAY Network. "We’re trying to help her out as much as we can."

The 77-year-old was noticeably absent from the "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" premiere party on June 1, hosted in Monroe, Louisiana.

The news of Robertson's declining health comes after she endured the tragic loss of her husband. Phil Robertson died on May 25 after suffering from Alzheimer's. He was 79.

"Some of it is, she is just depressed," Willie remarked. "She lost her partner of 60 years."

Her son continued to share that Kay made appearances in early episodes of the "Duck Dynasty" reboot. However, her declining health prevented her from filming and being featured in later episodes.

Kay's health issues first came to light in April, when her son Jase Robertson shared on the podcast "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" that she had suffered a fall and developed an infection that required hospitalization.

Jase said, "We were kind of dealing with the fact that maybe this is it."

"My mom is not doing great physically," Jase said on the family podcast back in April. "She has to have pretty much 24/7 professional healthcare."

Phil, at the time, said that their children's presence was helping her.

"But my dad [said] it’s like, ‘You’re helping her morale.’ She’s helping his morale."

While their mother spent time in a health facility, Jase explained that family and friends had been visiting, with Kay’s visitors dubbed "Kay’s Kingdom."

Last month, Willie remembered his late father through faith and their final moments together.

Willie, who starred in the hit A&E reality series for five years, from 2012 to 2017, took to social media to mourn the loss of his legendary father following his death.

"I remember Phil’s many prayers on Memorial Day and all the times with my dad. I don’t have enough words to tell of all of it, perhaps it will take months or years of remembering," he wrote in part on Instagram.

"Most importantly, he taught me the value of sharing my faith with others. He was the Real Deal, the same on Sundays as Fridays. Most of our conversations were not about hunting or business, but about sharing the Gospel."

Phil, famous for launching the Duck Commander hunting company that became the focus of his A&E show, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in December 2024.

His son concluded his heartfelt tribute and wrote, "Phil, I love you and already miss you. Thank you for raising me the right way and teaching me the most important lesson to prepare me for the day you passed on. Not sure how people deal with loss without the Lord. We may be wrong about all this….but I doubt it! Sleep well Dad, can’t wait to see you."

A&E announced earlier this year that the hit show would be revived eight years after it aired its final episode.

"Duck Dynasty: The Revival" focuses on Willie; his wife; their adult children , John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella and Rebecca; and their grandchildren, according to a synopsis.

The original "Duck Dynasty" aired for 11 seasons from 2012-17. Per A&E, the show peaked at 11.8 million viewers.