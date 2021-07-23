‘Duck Dynasty’ star Bella Robertson wishes husband Jacob Mayo a ‘golden’ birthday: ‘I love you the most’

Bella Robertson is wishing her husband Jacob Mayo a special birthday.

The "Duck Dynasty" alum took to Instagram on Thursday and posted several sweet snaps from the couple’s June 5 nuptials.

Mayo turned 22 on July 22.

"Happy golden birthday to the you, @jacobdmayo !!" she captioned the photos. "YOU are golden! you make me the happiest girl in the world every single day with your love, strength, and many different voices:-) i couldn’t say enough good things about you!"

‘DUCK DYNASTY’ STAR BELLA ROBERTSON MARRIES JACOB MAYO

"You push yourself, and everyone around you to be the best they can be and anyone who knows you benefits from it!" the 18-year-old wrote. "I’m so thankful i get to be your sweet pea, baby girl, and wifey 4ever. I love you the most jacob mayo!!!"

"Love you baby girl," Mayo commented.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2020 after six months of dating. They married last month at the Louisiana farm of the reality star’s parents, Willie and Korie Robertson. The pair honeymooned at the island of Petit Saint Vincent.

Back in December 2020, Robertson told Fox News faith has played a major role in their relationship.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It’s played the biggest role in our relationship," she said at the time. "I mean a hundred percent. I don’t think there’s any way we would be together without it. In the beginning, we were friends for a long time who played tennis together. We had such a good time hanging out. But we ended up dating right when we started talking about real things."

"We started talking about our faith and that really started to connect us on a deeper level, a different level than we ever had before," she shared. "I grew up in a Christian household so it was meaningful to connect with someone through faith."

The reality TV star also noted that several people warned them they were too young to say "I do.

"I would first say my family is used to it," Robertson explained. "My parents married at 18. My brother married at 18. My grandparents married at 18. There are so many people in my life who’ve married at 18. And my parents have been together for over 30 years. My grandparents have been together for over 50."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Once you know, you just know," she continued. "It’s different for everybody. Some people might not want to get married or won’t meet The One until they’re older. But some people meet The One when they’re young, too. You just have to take a chance. A lot of times, it does work out if you’re committed."