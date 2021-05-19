‘Duck Dynasty’ star Bella Robertson marries Jacob Mayo

"Ducky Dynasty" star Bella Robertson is a married woman.

The former reality star, 18, has married Jacob Mayo, who she became engaged to last year.

Mayo shared videos of the pair's wedding on his Instagram Story which included a picture of the newlyweds kissing under fireworks.

On Saturday the beaming bride shared pictures from her rehearsal dinner.

The two first hinted at their upcoming nuptials on May 18 with a pair of Instagram posts.

Robertson shared a photo of herself and her beau holding up their marriage certificate while beaming.

"Signed, sealed, delivered – @jacobmayo IM YOURS !!!!!!!" she said in her caption, adding several celebratory emojis for good measure.

Mayo, 21, shared a nearly identical photo alongside a second featuring him planting a kiss on Robertson.

"Whatcha say?" he captioned the post. "18 days."

The two confirmed their engagement on the day after Thanksgiving in 2020. Robertson spoke to Fox News about how faith has played a crucial role in their relationship and whether they plan to start a family anytime soon

"[Faith] played the biggest role in our relationship. I mean a hundred percent," the former reality star said. "I don’t think there’s any way we would be together without it. In the beginning, we were friends for a long time who played tennis together. We had such a good time hanging out. But we ended up dating right when we started talking about real things."

She continued: "We started talking about our faith and that really started to connect us on a deeper level, a different level than we ever had before. I grew up in a Christian household so it was meaningful to connect with someone through faith."

While Robertson said at the time that she was looking forward to married life, she wasn’t in any rush to start a family.

"We’re both so young. I’m 18 and Jacob’s 21. We’re both in college right now. So we definitely don’t plan on that anytime in the next few years," she explained.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report