Dua Lipa responds to backlash after strip club outing last year: ‘Support women in all fields of work’

Dua Lipa is finally speaking out on the backlash she received early last year after she was spotted enjoying herself at a Los Angeles strip club following the Grammys.

The "New Rules" performer was videotaped throwing money at dancers working at a popular Hollywood spot, which was the scene for an after-party hosted by "Hustlers" actress Lizzo. Also in attendance were "Old Town Road" singer Lil Nas X and Rosalía.

After footage – which came from Lizzo’s Instagram Story – hit the interweb of Dua Lipa making it rain, the hashtag #DuaLipaIsOverParty began trending on Twitter and many called out the pop star for "exploiting women" and being "anti-feminist."

"I just feel like, if you’re a feminist, you have to also support women in all fields of work," Dua Lipa told Rolling Stone of the criticism and subsequent attempt to cancel her.

"We have to support sex workers, we have to believe that that [work] is their choice and their right," she added. "It seems quite hypocritical, I think, people picking and choosing as to how they want to support women and when it suits them. That’s another form of misogyny, which really derives from the male gaze."

Dua Lipa has two Grammy wins to her credit and eight total nominations, including the six trophies she is up for this March.