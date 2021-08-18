Dua Lipa flaunts bikini bod in groovy two-piece

Guaranteed, Dua Lipa’s latest bathing suit will blow your mind.

The "Levitating" hitmaker, 25, posed poolside on Instagram Tuesday, wearing an impossibly tiny GCDS bikini whose barely-there crochet cups were stitched with a marijuana leaf and a daisy.

The thong bottom of Lipa’s sold-out suit, meanwhile, was adorned with a rainbow in front and a cheeky heart in the back.

"Find urself a girl who puts the same amount of trust in u that Dua does in bikini strings," one fan joked of the daring design in the comments, while duamodel Maya Stepper wrote, "This bikini is iconic."

Lipa’s little sister Rina — who joined her for the pool day — and pals including Bebe Rexha, Elsa Hosk and Alana Hadid also dropped comments.

The Grammy winner has sported several other swim styles by the Italian streetwear brand in the past, including a patchwork two-piece and a quirky crochet Care Bears creation. Other famous GCDS fans include Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kacey Musgraves.

Lipa styled her groovy yellow bikini with a pair of pink-tinted sunglasses by the same brand, along with a smattering of equally colorful rings and beaded jewelry from Blobb by Sofia Elias and celebrity favorite Eliou.

She captioned shots of her sun-soaked afternoon with a long string of appropriately groovy emojis, including a toadstool, a daisy and a rainbow.

