Kylie Jenner poses in tiny bikini to announce launch of swimwear line

Kylie Jenner showed off her bikini body on Tuesday while announcing her brand's next big venture on social media.

The 24-year-old reality TV star posed in a pink and yellow monokini as she featured the first design of Kylie Swim.

"Coming soon," Jenner captioned the same photo on the brand's Twitter account.

Jenner is no stranger to showing off her body on the internet. The reality star-turned-businesswoman flaunted her toned body this past November in a barely-there red bikini.

Jenner runs a number of brands, including Kylie Baby. The star just launched the baby brand in June, although no official announcement was made.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared a photo to Instagram on June 2 that tagged the profile for Kylie Baby. However, the profile appears to be blank and has no posts.

Jenner sold 51% of her ownership in Kylie Cosmetics to beauty giant Coty in a deal valued at $1.2 billion back in November of 2019.

"The reason why I sold half my company was to have this big infrastructure to go global," Jenner said in a behind-the-scenes video about her cosmetics company posted to her YouTube at the time.