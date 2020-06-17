'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott stuns fans by singing Bill Withers' classic 'Lean On Me': 'So talented!'

A reality star, real estate expert, actor and singer -- Drew Scott is a quadruple threat.

Known best as one of the hosts of "Property Brothers," Scott, 42, shared his newest talent on Instagram on Monday by singing "Lean On Me" by the late Bill Withers.

In a two-minute video, Scott played the guitar as he sang into a microphone set up remotely to comply with the national coronavirus quarantine.

"We definitely all need somebody to lean on. I’m thankful for family, community and for music that gives us the words to reflect on how connected we all are," the star wrote in the caption. "Lift each other up...and allow yourself to be lifted."

He concluded: "And thnx [sic] to my guitar teacher @rickrussomusic (and first guitar teacher dad) for helping make me sound better."

His performance was met with praise from his followers in the comments.

"Really?! A talented singer and guitarist as well?" one fan said. "All that talent in one body."

"So talented!!!!!!!!" wrote another.

A third said: "Awesome!!!!..that was fantastic ..made me cry ..Happy tears.."

According to People magazine, some of Scott's fellow TV stars offered praise, as well.

"Bro!!! So great," wrote "Income Property" host Scott McGillivray.

Cheryl Hickey of "Family Home Overhaul" said: "So fantastic."

Scott and his brother Jonathan have previously released a handful of singles together under the moniker The Scott Brothers, including a romantic tribute to Drew Scott's wife Lina Phan called "You Chose Me."