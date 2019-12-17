'Property Brothers' stars Jonathan and Drew Scott to stay with HGTV through 2022

“Property Brothers” stars Jonathan and Drew Scott renewed their deal with Discovery Inc.’s HGTV to remain with the network through 2022.

According to a press release, the duo was given pick-up orders for their hit home renovation show as well as spinoff “Property Brothers: Forever Home,” and the breakout competition series “Brother vs. Brother.” In addition, they’ll help develop other home-related series on both the network and its digital properties through their Scott Brothers Entertainment production company.

“Drew and Jonathan are multi-talented HGTV stars and producers who deliver innovative and impactful content across all our platforms—linear and digital,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV, in a statement. “They are great collaborators, full of fun ideas and our audience and advertisers love them. It’s why we’ve ordered 40 more episodes of Property Brothers: Forever Home and six new episodes of Brother vs. Brother and why we have several new projects in development with them.”

“HGTV is a great partner that’s very open to exploring new content development approaches and has a collaborative, dynamic creative process,” said Drew. “Our relationship with HGTV is special because of our many successes together, and we want to keep that going for a long time to come,” added Jonathan.

According to Variety, the Scott brothers have other projects in development as well. In January they plan to launch Reveal, a new magazine built around their brand. In addition, Drew and his wife, Linda, plan to launch a podcast that will see them interviewing celebrities and other inspirational personalities.

However, they remain committed to their association with the network, arguing that it helps their overall business.

“People see HGTV as a safe haven for positive programming that anyone in the family can watch,” Drew told the outlet.

The brothers were also part of Discovery's recent series surrounding the renovation of the famous house that was used in establishing shots on "The Brady Bunch." Looking to the future, they recently admitted that they'd like to tackle the home from "Golden Girls" next.