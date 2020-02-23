Drew Carey remembers late ex Amie Harwick on radio show: 'I loved her very much'

Drew Carey is mourning his ex-fiancee, Amie Harwick.

Harwick died last week after falling from a third-story balcony. Her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, who was arrested and charged with murder, has been accused of strangling her before the fatal fall.

Carey paid tribute to Harwick during Friday's episode of "Drew Carey's Friday Night Freak-Out," his Sirius XM show.

“Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick,” Carey, 61, said (per People).

He added: "She was a sex therapist and mental health advocate. She had a Ph.D. and a master’s degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her."

Carey then remembered crafting a special setlist for his show just for Harwick.

“This one week I said, ‘Hey I made a set for you.’ And she said, ‘Oh really?’ and I said, ‘Yeah.’ I played it for her and she teared up,” he recalled. "We would sing the words in each other’s ears. We would hold each other and dance in the kitchen to it and slow dance in the bathroom to it, and the office, living room or where we were. I would hold her and we would hold hands in the car and listen to it. We would sing to each other."

Carey then explained that he would play a setlist of songs he and Harwick shared an affinity for, saying, “All these songs were so important to us and I want to play them for you, so you can hear how much we loved each other through these songs.”

“I just want to say, I’m so broken up,” Carey said before playing the music. “Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back.”

“I could never hear these songs again without thinking of her so this next set is for Amie Harwick, a beautiful person who didn’t deserve to die like she did. I loved her very much,” added Carey.

Carey explained that similar to the postponement of tapings of "The Price Is Right," he may take some time off from his radio program.

“I might take a couple weeks off because I’m in really no position to work or entertain anybody right now but I wanted to get this set out there for her and just put it out there how I loved her,” he said.

According to People, Frankie Valli and the 4 Seasons’ “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” The “5” Royales’ “Dedicated to the One I Love,” Rascals’ “A Girl Like You,” Herman’s Hermits’ “I’m Into Something Good,” Three Dog Night’s “Old Fashioned Love Song” and The Damned’s “New Rose" were included in the setlist.

Carey previously commented on Harwick's death, sharing a tweet featuring a video of the two of them smiling.

"I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did," read the message.