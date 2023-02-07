Pamela Anderson says Tim Allen 'has to deny' flashing allegations, acted like a 'giddy schoolboy' on set

Pamela Anderson is standing by her story that Tim Allen flashed her while on the set of "Home Improvement" in 1991, a claim originally made in her book "Love, Pamela."

In a new interview with ET Canada, the actress went into detail about the alleged interaction saying, "It was our first day of filming and I was in my dressing room and I came out, and then he came out of his dressing room and he had this robe on and he goes," she said while mimicking opening a robe.

"He closed it and goes 'Now we're even. I've seen you naked, you've seen me naked. Now we can start the show.'"

"How could you make that up?" Anderson added.

TIM ALLEN SLAMS PAMELA ANDERSON'S CLAIM HE EXPOSED HIMSELF TO HER ON 'HOME IMPROVEMENT' SET WHEN SHE WAS 23

"Then he ran back into his room and he was embarrassed all day and acting like a little giddy schoolboy. I was like, OK," she said with an eye-roll. "You can't make that stuff up."

A representative for Allen did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment on Anderson's latest comments. When her allegations first came to light, Allen's representative shared the actor's response, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."

Two weeks ago, Allen also stated while out in Los Angeles that he was "disappointed" with Anderson's recollection.

"Everybody loved her, but ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way," he said. "All of us at Disney and ABC really," he added. "She's a good girl, I really like her."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"But you know, he has to deny it," Anderson said of Allen's rebuttal. "Because look at the times we're in. What if he said ‘Oh yeah, I did that,' he'd be – I mean I – it's just you know, a lot of these stories it's just the tip of the iceberg," she said.

"Not that story," she added.

Anderson also defended why she wrote about the moment in her book, "I only talked about only pivotal moments to try to get across that some of these things had happened you know… in my childhood, my career, and I kind of wanted to sprinkle in some of these things."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Obviously I didn't tell every story of my life, or I'd be writing volumes," she clarified.

"So, it was because it was my first job, 'Home Improvement.' I felt like that was important to say."