©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Drake's Toronto mansion floods as city gets more than month's worth of rain in hours

Drake posted a video of brown water rushing into his home, writing 'This better be Espresso Martini'

Reuters
Published
The Toronto mansion of rapper Drake experienced severe flooding, as did many other parts of the city. Toronto received four inches of rain in just a few hours. (Credit: Drake via Instagram / Reuters)

  • Toronto received four inches of rain, more than a month's worth, in just a few hours on Tuesday, causing severe flooding and power outages in some parts of the city.
  • Rapper and singer Drake posted a video on Instagram showing some of the damage to his Toronto mansion, with brown water rising above his ankles.
  • The remnants of Hurricane Beryl contributed to the storm's severity. No injuries hevea been reported, but more rain is possible later in the week.

An intense overnight storm resulted in significant flooding across Toronto on Tuesday, with heavy rainfall inundating the mansion of famed rapper and singer Drake. The city experienced more than a month’s worth of rain within a few hours, leading to widespread disruptions and damage.

Toronto recorded over four inches of rain in a short period, causing severe flooding and power outages in parts of the city. Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm warning before the storm.

Text reads 'This better be Espresso Martini" over a still image from rapper Drake's Instagram post showing brown water rushing into the singer's mansion.

Brown water rushes into Drake's Toronto mansion in this still image from the rapper's Instagram post. Much of the city experienced flooding during a severe rainstorm. (Drake via Instagram / Reuters)

Drake, who shared videos on Instagram of the damage, showed water rising above his ankles inside his mansion. The flooding scene inside Drake's home was dramatic, with water pooling on the floor, creating a chaotic and distressing environment.

The storm, which was partly fueled by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, brought not only heavy rain but also strong winds that exacerbated the damage. Despite the flooding, no injuries have been reported, and cleanup efforts are already underway as the city braces for more possible rain later in the week.

