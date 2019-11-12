Drake responds after being booed offstage at Camp Flog Gnaw

Drake had a few words for his critics after he was booed offstage at the Camp Flog Gnaw music festival.

In a Monday evening Instagram post, the 33-year-old rapper joked that he'd be performing at the event for years to come.

"Plot twist...just signed a 10 year residency Camp Flog Gnaw," he teased. "Sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30."

The post included three behind-the-scenes photos from Drake's time at the festival, featuring Internet personality Yung Taco.

The crowd at the festival turned on Drake Sunday, apparently upset that the Toronto-born rapper was performing rather than rumored headliner Frank Ocean.

“You know, Imma tell you, like I said, I’m here for you tonight. If you want me to keep going, I will keep going,” Drake said onstage. The audience responded with more booing.

“It’s been love. I love ya. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me,” Drake said, ending his set 20 minutes earlier than expected, according to Billboard.

Following the negative crowd reaction, the festival's creator, Tyler, The Creator, spoke out on Twitter.

“I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE F---ING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE! BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW," the tweet read. "SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE A--HOLES WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DONT F--- WITH THAT.”

“THAT S--T WAS LIKE MOB MENTALITY AND CANCEL CULTURE IN REAL LIFE AND I THINK THAT S--T IS F---ING TRASH,” he added.

Some users on social media hopped to Drake’s defense.

“Frank Ocean’s new music has been so underwhelming. Def not worth booing Drake off stage. Clowns,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Another person simply asked, “How do you boo drake?”