©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Macaulay Culkin ribs Drake for wearing 'Home Alone' sweatshirt at NBA finals: 'I’m right here, bro'

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Macaulay Culkin isn’t letting Drake slide for wearing a “Home Alone” sweatshirt featuring the actor’s face during Sunday’s Game 2 of the NBA finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

The sweatshirt featured the iconic scream face of Culkin’s character, Kevin McCallister, from the 1990 movie, along with the famous line “Kevin!?!?!?” written underneath.

“Hey @champagnepapi I'm right here, bro. DM me. See you at the BBQ,” the 38-year-old actor posted on Instagram along with a courtside photo of Drake sporting the sweatshirt.

While it’s unclear whether Drake responded, the Toronto rapper is a die-hard Raptors fan and used the sweatshirt to troll the Warriors’ Kevin Durant, who was unable to play because of an injury.

The 32-year-old “Hot Line Bling” singer’s courtside antics have been a fixture during the finals, where he regularly trash-talks Warriors players.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver previously addressed Drakes antics, telling reporters before the series’ Game 1 that "the league office had conversations directly with Drake and his manager, and I think we ended up in a good place," according to ESPN.

It’s unclear whether Drake will appear in Oakland for Game 3 on Wednesday.