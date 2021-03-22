Dr. Mehmet Oz begins 'Jeopardy!' hosting gig Monday

Dr. Mehmet Oz is ready for his new gig as the next guest host of "Jeopardy!"

The 60-year-old "Dr. Oz Show" host will start Monday and remain at the helm of the iconic game show for two weeks.

Dr. Oz and "Jeopardy!"s late host Alex Trebek were actually close friends.

"Dr. Oz is someone who was very close to Alex," the show's executive producer Mike Richards told USA TODAY in early March.

'JEOPARDY!' TAPS ANDERSON COOPER, SAVANNAH GUTHRIE AND MORE TO GUEST HOST

Richards added that the guests who have stepped in since Trebek's passing in Novemeberare "people just kind of in the orbit that I knew feel very strongly about stepping in, not to try out for the role but to honor Alex."

Trebek posted a sweet message on Twitter Monday morning celebrating his new role. "Tonight (and for the next two weeks), I have the great honor and privilege of guest hosting @Jeopardy! Make sure to tune in," he wrote.

Until a permanent host is announced by Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show, interim hosts have been announced by the "Jeopardy!" producers.

Former contestant Ken Jennings, Richards himself, and most recently journalist Katie Couric all filled in for Trebek.

'JEOPARDY!' HONORS ALEX TREBEK IN EMOTIONAL GOODBYE: 'THIS IS AN ENORMOUS LOSS'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to start his gig as a guest host on April 5 while other future guest hosts include Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker and scientist/actress Mayim Bialik.

The former "Big Bang Theory" star previously told Fox News. "I think this is the most iconic thing, you know, that I will ever do in my career.

"Obviously [it's] a huge loss to not have Alex Trebek as part of 'Jeopardy!' but I also think, especially as a woman, I'm really, really flattered to be even considered for a guest role," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bialik joked, "You know, those of us who study science and are geeks and nerds for a living, we often don't get recognition. It's really beautiful to be able to represent all the geeks out there."