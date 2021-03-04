Dr. Oz details saving man's life at Newark airport: 'It is a true miracle'

Dr. Mehmet Oz is recalling the "miracle" that occurred at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Monday which resulted in him saving a man's life.

The cardiothoracic surgeon and talk show host helped revive a 60-year-old man who had collapsed at the airport on Monday night. Speaking to "Good Morning America" co-host Robin Roberts, Dr. Oz detailed the grim situation when he turned around to find the man on the ground surrounded by blood.

"I saw this gentleman had face planted basically with a pool of blood under his head where he smacked onto the ground. I ran over, I couldn't get a pulse, which is the first thing you check for. He wasn't responsive," Dr. Oz said.

From there, the TV personality said he rolled the man onto his back and noticed he was "purple -- the color of an eggplant." He called this a "bad combination" and began doing CPR.

"It's that soul-zapping moment where you realize you're losing a life so I started doing CPR which is my training," Oz continued, noting that nearby officers also "rushed" in to help.

Oz explained the signifcance of doing chest compressions to viewers.

"If the heart's not beating you've got to beat for it which is what the chest compressions do. 100 times a minute, push down at least two inches, simple message, everyone whose hearing my voice right now can learn how to do that today," he said.

The man was also foaming at the mouth. Dr. Oz said he was able to "use a piece of plastic to push his tongue down and push air into his lungs." From there, the man was hooked up to a defibrillator. Oz said the next moments mirrored a scene you'd see in a movie.

"In case you're intimidated by this it's not difficult because all you've got to do is listen to the machine. It orders you what to do. It diagnosed his heart had stopped... It told us to step away, and Robin, you've seen those movies where your patient gets shocked and jerk off the ground. That's exactly what happened. Unfortunately, usually the heart doesn't start again, it's too sick. In this case, like the movies, his heart started. You get goosebumps just seeing this happen," Oz said.

The TV doctor said the man was alert by the time he got in the ambulance.

"He knew he had been at Newark airport, didn't remember the fall at all. It is a true miracle with the odds heavily against him but those wonderful cops who again had no direct experience but they had taken classes, they did their homework, and they showed up. They ran towards the problem when there was a need so God bless them," Oz concluded.

Earlier in the week, Oz said in a statement to Fox News that anyone can learn these simple measures that can help save a life.

"As a physician and a human being, it’s our responsibility to jump in when there’s a medical emergency. Another critical reminder of how important it is to take the time to learn how to do CPR and use a defibrillator. You could save a life," he continued.

This isn't the first time Dr. Oz has helped a stranger in need. In 2013, he helped a man who collapsed during a marathon in Salt Lake City, Utah. That same year, the talk show host helped a British tourist who was struck by a cab in New York City.