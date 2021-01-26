Alex Trebek's legacy remembered by 'Jeopardy!' guest host Mayim Bialik: 'A huge loss'

Mayim Bialik is one of the few celebrities asked to guest host "Jeopardy!" until a permanent replacement is named.

The "Call Me Kat" star spoke to Fox News about the honor and how the late Alex Trebek left a huge hole in everyone's hearts.

"I think this is the most iconic thing, you know, that I will ever do in my career," Bialik, 45, gushed. "Obviously [it's] a huge loss to not have Alex Trebek as part of 'Jeopardy!' but I also think, especially as a woman, I'm really, really flattered to be even considered for a guest role."

"You know, those of us who study science and are geeks and nerds for a living, we often don't get recognition. It's really beautiful to be able to represent all the geeks out there," she joked.

Bialik will take over the reins along with Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, and Bill Whitaker, per the game show's official Twitter account.

"Alex was a legend, revered by all of us," said executive producer Mike Richards. "I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show."

Trebek died in November after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old. The Emmy-winner served as the host for "Jeopardy!" since 1984, presiding over more than 8,000 episodes.

So far, former contestant Ken Jennings has been at the helm of the iconic game show.

Bialik's science background will certainly come in handy on "Jeopardy!" The former "Big Bang Theory" star actually is a neuroscientist in real life.

She left Hollywood for 12 years to pursue her degree.

"I got my undergrad degree in neuroscience and Hebrew and Jewish studies," Bialik told Fox News. "And then I went on to a doctoral program."

She added, "I had my first son in grad school and my second son just after getting my doctorate... it's not that I've tried to do everything at the same time, but I definitely think that there's a tremendous amount of merit to not being locked into what others expect of you."

