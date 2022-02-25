Donny Osmond calls Adele's decision to cancel Las Vegas residency 'one of the biggest decisions of her life'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Donny Osmond emphasized that the pressure to perform in Las Vegas is "enormous" in an interview with Fox News Digital as he begins his residency.

Osmond is returning to Vegas two years after the coronavirus put live music on hold. The singer called the pause a "blessing in disguise" because it allowed him time to complete a new album and set up for a Las Vegas residency.

Osmond spoke about Adele's decision to cancel her Vegas residency.

"I know exactly what she's gone through," Osmond said. "And, first of all, the pressure is enormous. That's why I love the theater … the smaller theater, and I can get very intimate with this show."

Osmond's is performing Tuesday through Saturday until November 2022 at Harrah's Showroom.

"I'm not a stranger to pressure," Osmond added. "I've been doing this all my life. So, every night when I get up there, it's not really pressure to meet anymore. Yes, I wanna do a great job."

Adele announced the cancellation of her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in a teary video she shared to social media Jan. 21. At the time, she revealed "half" of her team had come down with COVID-19 and that it would be "impossible to finish the show."

"Hi. Listen, I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," the singer said in a video statement as she became choked up. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID .

"I can't give you what I have right now," she said. "And I'm gutted, I'm gutted. I'm sorry it's so last minute. We've been awake for over 30 hours now, trying to figure it out."

Osmond went on to say he believes Adele's last-minute decision to pull the plug on her residency was most likely "one of the biggest decisions of her life."

"I don't really know exactly what went down, but for her to be able to pull the plug at the last minute, it must have been pretty serious," Osmond said. "Especially with people getting COVID and all that kind of stuff. It must have been one of the biggest decisions of her life to pull the plug like that.

"I can feel for her. I mean, we really take so many precautions to make sure that everybody is safe, but when you get that many people backstage working on an enormous show, what a decision that had to be made, that must have been very tough."

Adele's openings at the Colosseum were filled by Keith Urban.

Urban's Las Vegas residency was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the country music star is still making up for postponed shows. Urban was only able to perform four shows before the pandemic shut down the live music industry in 2020.