Donald Trump praised by stars as ‘a warrior,’ man ‘willing to give his life’ after assassination attempt

Donald Trump is being applauded by several celebrities after the former president was the target of an assassination attempt on Saturday.

Trump was clipped in the ear with a bullet that authorities say was fired by Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Political leaders, sports legends and now several celebrities are commenting on the scary event.

SPORTS STARS REACT TO SHOOTING AT DONALD TRUMP RALLY

Jason Aldean

"This is what a Warrior looks like! This is MY guy," country singer Jason Aldean wrote beneath a photo of a bloodied Trump thrusting his fist in the air at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. "[Donald Trump] we are thinking about [you] and praying for you and your family. God has a bigger plan for you my friend and I think we all know what that is by now."

He added, "My heart goes out to the victims families as well. They are the ones left to pick up the pieces of this cowardly act."

Model, rapper and expected RNC speaker Amber Rose shared the same photo on her Instagram, writing, "Never stop fighting."

Kid Rock

"You f-- with Trump, you f--- with me," Kid Rock said in video shared on his social media. The singer, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, also shared a link to a GoFundMe page for victims of the shooting, which at the time of publication had raised over $2 million.

John Rich

"The angels of the Lord encamp around those who fear Him, and delivers them". -Psalm 34:7," John Rich wrote to his X account, quoting scripture. "Somewhere, there's an angel with a bullet hole through his wing. Thank you Lord for protecting DJT," he wrote.

George Strait

In video shared to TikTok, country legend George Strait can be seen singing praises for first responders in the wake of the assassination attempt during a concert in Detroit.

"Thank you for coming when we need you, when we call you, appreciate that very much. Especially after today," he said.

The audience could be heard chanting "USA" in response to Strait's comments.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino of "Jersey Shore" fame, who posed for a picture with the former president and UFC founder Dana White at an event last month, wrote "Praying for our country," to X.

50 Cent

Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, shared a meme of Trump's head photoshopped onto the cover art of his debut album, "Get Rich Or Die Tryin'," released in 2003.

"Trump gets shot and now I'm trending," the rapper wrote to X.

The rapper recently shared that he believes Trump will be re-elected to the Oval Office come November.

Savannah Chrisley

Reality star Savannah Chrisley reposted several Trump-related posts to her Instagram stories. She also shared a photo of Trump beneath the cover of Secret Service agents, writing, "Willing to give his life."

