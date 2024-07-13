Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Sports stars react to shooting at Donald Trump rally

Trump confirmed he was shot on Saturday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gunshots rang out in what is widely speculated to be an assassination attempt on Donald Trump on Saturday.

The former president held a rally in Butler, Pa. before several shots rang out, and the Secret Service told him to "get down."

Trump gave the crowd a fist before heading off the stage - he went to a medical facility and was "fine," his campaign said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In the aftermath of the ordeal, some of sports' biggest stars reacted, both condemning the acts and showing support for Trump.

A UFC fighter, Evan Elder, also gave Trump a shout out after he won a fight just hours after the shooting.

The shooter was killed by the Secret Service counter sniper team, sources told Fox News.

Trump confirmed he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by security personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

UFC'S DANA WHITE TO PRECEDE DONALD TRUMP'S NOMINATION ACCEPTANCE AT REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION: REPORT

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," he said in a statement. 

A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump

A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty and littered with debris Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.