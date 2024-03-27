Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Rapper 50 Cent admits he thinks Trump’s ‘gonna be president again’

Rapper previously said 'maybe Trump is the answer' to the migrant crisis affecting New York City

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
close
50 Cent alarmed over LA bail policies: 'Watch how bad it gets' Video

50 Cent alarmed over LA bail policies: 'Watch how bad it gets'

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer reacts to the rapper's warning about crime around Los Angeles.

Rapper 50 Cent made a candid admission on X this week, telling his over 12 million followers he thinks former President Trump is going to be president again.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, made the statement while also giving a dire assessment of the state of the world, predicting that it’s "almost over," so we might as well all relax.

In addition to his comment, the artist shared an AI video of Trump giving fake commentary on hip hop mogul P. Diddy being involved in a federal human trafficking investigation that raided his homes in recent days.

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS ‘VEHEMENTLY DENIES’ ACCUSATIONS OF RAPE AND YEARS OF ABUSE BY EX CASSIE

50 Cent performing with baseball cap

Recording artist Curtis 50 Cent Jackson recently said he thinks Trump is "gonna be president again." (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Jackson shared the post to the social media platform on Tuesday morning, writing, "The world’s almost over so what are we worried about," along with an emoji of a man shrugging.

"Who ever made this is f----- up," he continued, referring to the AI manipulated video of the former president. 

He then declared, "I think Trump's gonna be president again, but I’m not gonna say that." He also provided a link to his merchandise website.

The AI Trump video featured an explicit rant superimposed over an old Trump interview. In it, the fake digital Trump voice said, "Puffy, Puffy, Puffy, you stupid a-- n----, I told you stop f------ with R. Kelly, I said, ‘Grab them in the p----,’ don’t kidnap the p----."

R. Kelly was found guilty of eight counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering in 2022, and sentenced to 30 years in prison

The fabricated Trump voice made a reference to the fact that both Diddy and the real Trump’s homes were raided, adding, "They raided your s---, I see. I got a courtesy call when they raided my house. You really f----d up."

JAMIE FOXX, AXL ROSE, SEAN COMBS AMONG VIPS NAMED IN SEX ABUSE SUITS BEFORE NEW YORK LAW EXPIRED

Rapper 50 Cent wears tie-dyed sweatshirt and diamond necklaces with New York Yankees hat

In February, 50 Cent slammed New York City's proposal to give credit cards to migrants, and suggested he might vote for Trump over the issue. (Shareif Ziyadat)

50 Cent is no stranger to stirring up controversy with his posts about Trump. The rapper turned heads last month after posting that "Maybe Trump is the answer" after seeing that the New York City government was considering giving migrants pre-paid credit cards. 

"WTF mayor Adams call my phone, I don’t understand how this works," he wrote.

In 2020, Jackson 50 Cent ripped then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax plan on Instagram, stating, "WHAT THE F---! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT. F--- NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people. 62% are you out of ya f------ mind."

The rapper would later publicly recant his support for Trump ahead of the 2020 presidential election. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 