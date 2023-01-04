Don Williams, the last surviving member of The Williams Brothers singing quartet, dead at the age of 100

Don Williams, the last surviving member of The Williams Brothers singing quartet, has died, his wife Jeanne confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 100.

Jeanne, who was married to Don for 41 years, previously told the Hollywood Reporter that the singer died on Dec. 30 due to natural causes at his home in Branson, Missouri.

Born on Oct. 9, 1922, Williams formed the singing quartet along with his brothers Andy, Bob and Dick in their hometown of Wall Lake, Iowa in the mid-1930s.

The brothers' father Jay Williams served as their manager and promoter. The foursome performed on radio stations in Des Moines Cincinnati and Chicago before moving to Los Angeles in 1943.

ANDY WILLIAMS DIES AT 84

In 1944, The Williams Brothers sang backup vocals on Bing Crosby's hit pop standard "Singing on a Star," which topped the U.S. charts that year and the Australian charts the following year. They appeared in the major studio musical films "Janie" (1944), "Kansas City Kitty" (1944), "Something in the Wind" (1947), and "Ladies' Man" (1947).

The brothers signed with MGM to appear in the 1945 movies "Anchors Aweigh" and "Ziegfield Follies" but the studio dropped the quartet after their oldest brother Bob was drafted into military service. However, singer and MGM's head of vocal talent hired The Williams Brothers to sing on the soundtracks for movies including 1946's "Harvey Girls" and 1947's "Good News."

After Thompson left MGM, she and the quartet formed the nightclub act Kay Thompson and The Williams Brothers. From 1947 to 1951, they successfully toured across the United States and internationally. They also appeared on popular radio and television shows.

When the act broke up, Don launched his solo career and performed on "The Tonight Show," "The Eddie Fisher Show" and "The Nat King Cole Show." He also sang in commercials and appeared on a 1956 episode of the TV series "Playhouse 90."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Don performed for two years at the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas after its opening in 1957. He later became a talent agent and a manager with a client list that included actress Mary Tyler Moore and singers Ray Stevens and Roger Miller. The Williams Brothers reunited every year on the Christmas specials for "The Andy Williams Show" from 1962 to 1990.

The Don Williams Recreation Area in Boone County, Iowa was named after the late performer. During World War II, Don, Bob and Dick served together with the U.S. Merchant Marine.

Don's twin sons David and Andy, whom he shared with his wife Jeanne, also performed under the name The Williams Brothers.

Don was the second oldest of the foursome. The oldest brother Bob died in September 2003 at the age of 85. Andy, who was the youngest brother, passed away in September 2012 at 84. Dick died aged 91 in May 2018.

The singer is survived by Jeanne, their sons David and Andy and grandson Harrison, per THR.