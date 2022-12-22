On this day in history, Dec. 25, 1941, Bing Crosby performs 'White Christmas' for the first time

Christians all over the world celebrate Christmas and the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25.

The holiday season also includes gift-giving, music, shared meals, festive movies and so much more.

Christmas music is one of the most popular forms of enjoying holiday spirit — from "Jingle Bells" to "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" to "White Christmas."

And on this day in history, Dec. 25, 1941, crooner Bing Crosby performed "White Christmas" for the first time.

The great songwriter Irving Berlin — considered the most prolific songwriter of the 20th century — crafted the classic song.

Crosby, then 38 years old, was the first to perform it.

Crosby performed the song on NBC’s "Kraft Music Hall" radio show for which he was the master of ceremonies, according to Britannica.

The radio show was recorded live, making it the first official recorded performance of the holiday song.

This recording became one of the most popular songs of the century, only exceeded in record sales by "Silent Night," according to Britannica.

The Christmas song paints an image of a seemingly perfect Christmas holiday — one full of sleigh bells, happy times and — of course — lots of snow.

"I’m dreaming of a white Christmas/Just like the ones I used to know" open the iconic song.

Crosby officially recorded the tune in 1942 where it became an instant no. 1 pop hit, according to History.com.

Jody Rosen, an author of the 2002 book "White Christmas: The Story of an American Song," told National Public Radio that the song is actually very melancholy.

"I think that’s one of the reasons why people keep responding to it, because our feelings over the holiday season are ambivalent," she said to NPR.

"White Christmas" is one of the most recorded Christmas songs ever.

Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, the Beach Boys, Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift have all sung covers of it.