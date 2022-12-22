Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

On this day in history, Dec. 25, 1941, Bing Crosby performs 'White Christmas' for the first time

Crosby performed the holiday song while hosting NBC's Kraft Music Hall radio show

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
A white Christmas is on the horizon for many Americans Video

A white Christmas is on the horizon for many Americans

FOX Weather correspondent Max Gorden has the latest on the bitter cold ahead of the holidays on 'Special Report.'

Christians all over the world celebrate Christmas and the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. 

The holiday season also includes gift-giving, music, shared meals, festive movies and so much more.

Christmas music is one of the most popular forms of enjoying holiday spirit — from "Jingle Bells" to "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" to "White Christmas."

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, DEC. 19, 1843, CHARLES DICKENS PUBLISHES ‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’

And on this day in history, Dec. 25, 1941, crooner Bing Crosby performed "White Christmas" for the first time. 

The great songwriter Irving Berlin — considered the most prolific songwriter of the 20th century — crafted the classic song. 

Crosby, then 38 years old, was the first to perform it.  

American actor and singer Bing Crosby performed "White Christmas" for the first time on Dec. 25, 1941.

American actor and singer Bing Crosby performed "White Christmas" for the first time on Dec. 25, 1941. (American Stock/Getty Images)

Crosby performed the song on NBC’s "Kraft Music Hall" radio show for which he was the master of ceremonies, according to Britannica. 

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, DEC. 14, 1977, ‘SATURDAY NIGHTF EVER’ DEBUTS, CAPTURING DISCO ERA IN AMERICA

The radio show was recorded live, making it the first official recorded performance of the holiday song. 

Crosby in a scene in Paramount's Irving Berlin musical, "White Christmas."

Crosby in a scene in Paramount's Irving Berlin musical, "White Christmas." (George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images)

This recording became one of the most popular songs of the century, only exceeded in record sales by "Silent Night," according to Britannica. 

The Christmas song paints an image of a seemingly perfect Christmas holiday — one full of sleigh bells, happy times and — of course — lots of snow. 

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, DEC. 13, 1989, POP STAR TAYLOR SWIFT IS BORN IN PENNSYLVANIA

"I’m dreaming of a white Christmas/Just like the ones I used to know" open the iconic song. 

Crosby was host of a radio show when he first performed the iconic song. 

Crosby was host of a radio show when he first performed the iconic song.  (Getty Images)

Crosby officially recorded the tune in 1942 where it became an instant no. 1 pop hit, according to History.com.

Jody Rosen, an author of the 2002 book "White Christmas: The Story of an American Song," told National Public Radio that the song is actually very melancholy. 

"I think that’s one of the reasons why people keep responding to it, because our feelings over the holiday season are ambivalent," she said to NPR. 

"White Christmas" is one of the most recorded Christmas songs ever.

Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, the Beach Boys, Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift have all sung covers of it. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 