Dominic Monaghan talks getting his 'heart broken' after split from 'Lost' co-star Evangeline Lilly

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Lord of the Rings" actor Dominic Monaghan dove into details about his past relationship with "Lost" co-star Evangeline Lilly on an episode of Anna Faris' "Unqualified" podcast.

Monaghan played Charlie Pace and Lilly played Kate Austen in the television show "Lost." The co-stars dated from 2004 until 2007.

"I've only really got my heart broken once in my life," Monaghan shared with Faris. "I was dating an actress on ‘Lost’ called Evangeline Lilly, who, you know, has gone on to have a name all of her own."

After "Lost," Lilly went on to star as Hope Van Dyne/Wasp in multiple Marvel movies with Paul Rudd including "Ant-Man," "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and "Avengers: Endgame." She also played Tauriel in "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" and "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies."

EVANGELINE LILLY RAILS AGAINST VACCINE MANDATES, SAYS IT'S ‘NOT SAFE’: ‘THIS IS NOT THE WAY’

"I don't really know how she would explain the narrative, but from my point of view, it was probably the first time in my life that I was all in," Monaghan said about their relationship.

The actor noted that even though there was cheating on Lilly's part, it was ultimately his alcohol consumption and partying that was a driving factor in the split.

"Even though I would get my work done and at that point I was a very committed actor to ‘Lost,’ I would only consider it a weekend if I was drunk out of my mind on a Friday and Saturday night. I thought that was normal," Monaghan said.

"I think she was looking around to see what else was an option," he added. "Unfortunately, there was a bit of a crossover which was upsetting for me, and it exploded in my face in an awful way."

EVANGELINE LILLY GETS CANDID ABOUT ‘ROUGH YEAR’: ‘I OFTEN FEEL ALONE AND UNSEEN’

Before Monaghan's appearance on the podcast, neither party said too much about the cheating scandal or their breakup. Monaghan did respond to a tweet in 2013, pointing to the alleged cheating. The tweet read, "Evangeline looked unreal in ‘The Hobbit,’ man oh man" to which Monaghan responded "Nah. I don't date cheaters."

Monaghan even went into a little more detail with Faris about how he found out she was cheating on him. He was told by another party, while they were still filming their TV show together.

"To say I was devastated is an understatement," he said. "I had to be told by a third party like, ‘You do realize that she's with this guy,’ when we were together. And I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ And this person was like, ‘Yeah.’"

Even though the gossip going around the set and being in the situation all together was no easy feat for Monaghan, he did talk about how the situation gave him the motivation he needed to get his life back on track.

"Two months into the breakup I woke up on my kitchen floor, I didn't know what time it was, and my house was black," he shared. "I was surrounded by pills, and I was messed up on medication. I sat up and looked at this mess in front of me and thought 'this could have been it.' I could have accidentally taken the wrong cocktail of stuff mixed with alcohol, mixed with where my heads at and that could have been it. At that point it was a big turning point."

Monaghan still looks at the relationship as a positive experience in his life.

"I think like losing that potential was super sad, but it also got me to where I am as a person. So, I'm very happy that it all happened."