Evangeline Lilly rails against vaccine mandates, says it's 'not safe': 'This is not the way'

Evangeline Lilly is speaking out against vaccine mandates.

Requiring vaccinations has become a hot-button topic as the coronavirus pandemic rages on, with many pushing back against such mandates in favor of medical freedom.

On Thursday, Lilly took to Instagram to share several images that were taken at a rally in Washington DC over the weekend protesting vaccination requirements.

In the slideshow of images, the "Ant-Man" actress highlighted signs that read "vaxxed Democrat for medical freedom," "nurses for vaxx-choice" and "feds for medical freedom."

She also included in the post a screenshot of a Naval Revikant quote: "All tyranny begins with the desire to coerce others for the greater good."

In the caption of the post, Lilly shared her own thoughts on the matter.

"I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing," she began.

The Marvel star said she believes "should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will."

Furthermore, she said she doesn't support people being forced to do so under the threat of "violent attack," "arrest or detention without trial," "loss of employment," "homelessness," "starvation," "loss of education," "alienation from loved ones," "excommunication from society" or "under any threat whatsoever."

"This is not the way," Lilly insisted. "This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems."

The actress then said that she "was pro choice before COVID" and remains that way today.

Her vaccination status is unclear, though Disney-owned productions like "General Hospital" and "The Mighty Ducks" are known to have vaccine mandates in place.

This isn't the first time she's made headlines for her comments about the coronavirus outbreak.

In March 2020, she said on Instagram that she and her family were not strictly following safety recommendations, dismissing them as "unnerving." She said at the time that she was "immune compromised" and was living with her father, who was fighting "stage four" Leukemia.

In the days following, the actress apologized for her "dismissive, arrogant" comments on the matter and assured fans that she was social distancing and staying home to "flatten the curve."