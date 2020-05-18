Dolly Parton thanks Tennessee National Guard for relief aid: 'I appreciate all of you'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dolly Parton sent a heartfelt message to the Tennessee National Guard on social media.

Since last week there have been multiple flyovers in different states symbolizing solidarity with medical and frontline workers, and the country music star wanted to make sure the National Guard also felt the love.

"Thank you to the @TNMilitaryDept and all of the volunteers in Tennessee and around the world helping bring aid to those in need during these difficult times We appreciate you!" Parton wrote on her social media channels.

DOLLY PARTON SHARES CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE-THEMED POEM

"We are the Volunteer State, and I appreciate all of you and I know everybody else does too," she said in the video.

On April 1, the 74-year-old announced that she was donating $1 million to help find a “cure” for the coronavirus and is encouraging her fans to donate if they can as well.

DOLLY PARTON TO READ BEDTIME STORIES OVER THE INTERNET

On Instagram, she revealed that she’s been talking with a friend who is involved with research at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. She explained that she was inspired to donate after hearing positive things from him as the world continues to hope for an end to the ongoing pandemic.

“My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards that research of the coronavirus for a cure,” she wrote. “I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The star concluded her note by asking her followers to “Keep the faith.”

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.