Dolly Parton speaks out on brother Floyd’s death: ‘He lived a short life of love and beautiful songs’

Dolly Parton is mourning the death of her brother Floyd Estel Parton, who passed away last Thursday. He was 61.

"Dolly, and the entire Parton Family, wish to thank everyone for their kindness," a rep for the legendary country music star said in a statement to Fox News on Tuesday. "Yesterday, we laid our sweet baby brother to rest.

"We all sang his lovely song 'Rocking Years' together as a family at the service to say goodbye to him," the statement continued. "He lived a short life of love and beautiful songs."

The Parton family noted that fans, friends and loved ones can also make a donation in the late singer-songwriter's honor to the My People Senior Activity Center in Sevierville, Tenn.

"A renaissance man, Floyd was a man of many talents and areas of knowledge," an obituary shared by the Atchley Funeral Home read. "He was an avid outdoorsman and had an abundant knowledge of nature as well as being an incredible cook."

It also shared two of his most famous songs: "Rockin' Years," recorded by Dolly and Ricky Van Shelton, as well as "Nickels and Dimes," also recorded by his sister and later by George Burns.

Per the obituary, Floyd is survived by his siblings and their spouses, as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

