Floyd Parton, singer-songwriter and Dolly Parton's brother, dead at 61

Floyd Estel Parton, a singer-songwriter and Dolly Parton's brother, has died, Fox News can confirm. He was 61.

He passed away last Thursday, according to Atchley Funeral Home.

"A renaissance man, Floyd was a man of many talents and areas of knowledge. He was an avid outdoorsman and had an abundant knowledge of nature as well as being an incredible cook," the obituary read.

It noted two of his most famous songs: "Rockin' Years," recorded by Dolly Parton and Ricky Van Shelton, and "Nickels and Dimes," recorded by Dolly Parton and later by George Burns.

Per the obituary, Floyd is survived by his siblings and their spouses, as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

