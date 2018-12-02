Dolly Parton shocks Jimmy Fallon with racy joke about Jennifer Aniston, her husband

Dolly Parton appeared on the “Tonight Show” where she made host Jimmy Fallon blush enough to hide behind his desk.

The 72-year-old singing legend appeared on the late-night show to promote the music she did for the upcoming Netflix original movie “Dumplin’” starring Jennifer Aniston. Parton explained to the host that she was approached by the former “Friends” star to write original music for the movie.

It’s then that she revealed that her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, has a bit of a crush on Aniston and may have been angling for a wild night with the two celebrity women.

“My husband is crazy about her,” she told the host. “He was more excited that I was going to do a movie with her than he was that I got the chance to write all this music. See, I think he kinda fantasizes, like, a threesome with us.”

Fallon stopped her there by throwing his arms up in the air and stammering. Eventually, he pointed right to the camera and joked “go to bed Carl!”

Parton wasn’t done shocking the host there. She continued: “He can’t even get it out to pee, much less get it up for three.”

With that, Fallon fell to the floor and began to crawl behind his desk. He eventually composed himself as the crowd’s thunderous cheers died down.

You can watch the moment in question in the clip below: