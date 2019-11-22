Dolly Parton says she won't protest with friend Jane Fonda but supports her decision: 'I contribute in my own way'

Dolly Parton says she will always have her friend Jane Fonda's back as she protests climate change in Washington, D.C.

The country music legend, 73, appeared on "The View" Friday and explained how even though she supports Fonda, she won't be joining her on the streets.

"She's always been out protesting something all of her life," Parton said.

When asked if taking to the streets is something the singer would partake in like fellow actors Ted Danson and Diane Lane, Parton quickly answered: "No."

"I wouldn't get out in the streets but I kinda contribute in my own way," she explained. "I'm an entertainer and I do it a little different. Everyone's got their own way of making their points. I try to do it my own and they do it theirs."

Co-host Joy Behar added that Parton urges change through her music.

"Through my music," Parton agreed. "And through the way I live and the way I am."

Meghan McCain asked the Tennessee native why she thinks she has such a widespread fanbase.

"I just love everybody," Parton gushed. "I just try to find the God-light in people and I play to that. I try not to be judgmental because I grew up very spiritual. I think we should just love each other, not try to judge, and find the good in us."

"Pray for the bad and accept people the way they are," she added.

Behar chimed in about why Parton doesn't label herself a feminist even though many consider her a women's rights activist and champion for equal pay.

"I don't like labels but I'm a woman and proud of it," Parton responded. "I really feel like I have plenty to offer. I'm very supportive of women. I love men. I really think there are some great men in this world and some great women and I think we all should be able to express ourselves however we do."

Parton was at the table to promote her new eight-part series, "Heartstring," which is now streaming on Netflix.