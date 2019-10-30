Dolly Parton says Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin have 'dropped' the idea of a '9 to 5' sequel

Dolly Parton is the public's bearer of sad news.

During the red carpet premiere of her new Netflix series, "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings," the country music star, 73, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the anticipated sequel to her popular and beloved 1980 comedy, "9 to 5."

"I don't think we're going to do the sequel," Parton said. "We never could get the script where it was enough different than the first one, and that one turned out so good."

DOLLY PARTON SAYS SHE’S BEEN ‘HARASSED’ AND ‘HAD TO PUT UP WITH A LOT OF BS’ IN CAREER

Parton and her former co-stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda have "dropped that whole idea."

Although the sequel seems unlikely to happen, Parton consoled fans by stating that the trio is still open to collaborating together in the future.

"We're thinking we might do a completely different thing together, Jane, Lily and I," Parton shared. "We may do something different altogether, but I don't think we'll continue with [the sequel]."

DOLLY PARTON MAKES 50 YEARS AS GRAND OLE OPRY MEMBER

"All these years we've talked about doing a sequel to 9 to 5, but it never made any real sense," Parton said. "Until just recently [with] all the equal work for equal pay and all the harassment in the workplace [backlash] -- we decided that we are going to try to do another one."

Parton's schedule has been packed with her working on "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" and celebrating 50 years as Grand Ole Opry member.

Her Netflix series is an anthology musical drama/comedy series about the behind-the-scenes inspirations of Parton's most beloved and well-known songs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" launches Nov. 22 on Netflix, complete with eight episodes named after her songs: "These Old Bones," "If I Had Wings," "JJ Sneed," "Jolene," "Cracker Jack," "Sugar Hill," "Down From Dover" and "Two Doors Down."