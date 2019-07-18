Dolly Parton eager to collaborate on 'Old Town Road' remix with Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is taking over the music world.

The rapper's hit song, "Old Town Road," is played constantly on the radio and has made his a household name. So much so, fans are demanding remixes and the 20-year-old is using social media to get different artists on board with collaborating.

One iconic country singer who would love to partake in a remix is Dolly Parton.

“Y’all think I can get Dolly Parton and [rapper] Megan Thee Stallion on an old town road remix?” he originally wrote. In response, the 72-year-old tweeted a new version of the “Old Town Road” album cover, which appropriately featured a bright pink stallion with platinum blonde hair.

“YEE YEE GANG!" he tweeted back at her.

Parton is in good company. Recently, Mariah Carey also expressed her interest in working on a remix with Lil Nas X. The 49-year-old Grammy winner posted a throwback photo of herself wearing a black cowboy hat on Twitter.

“One Sweet Town Road!” she captioned the photo.

“LETS GOOOO," he responded.

The first singer to collaborate on "Old Town Road" was Billy Ray Cyrus. The 57-year-old added his flair to the song after it was taken off the Billboard’s Hot Country chart because some critics didn't believe it embraced "enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”

The Cyrus-remixed "Old Town Road" has since been at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 14 weeks.

The two performed it together at the country music festival Stagecoach back in April and again at the BET Awards in June.

The rapper is also looking to collaborate with celebrities outside the music world. In June, he reached out to chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay via Twitter to make a guest appearance on a new version of his song “Panini.”

“Tryna get gordon ramsay on this panini remix,” Lil Nas X tweeted.

“Tell me more…” he tweeted back.

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this story.